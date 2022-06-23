Last Updated:

Tata Nexon EV Catches Fire; Carmaker Says It Is Probing The 'isolated' Thermal Incident

The clip of the incident shows a Tata Nexon EV bursting into flames as fire department officials try to control it while police officials manage the traffic.

Nexon EV, a compact 5-seater SUV offered by Tata Motors, caught fire in Mumbai on Wednesday. The incident took place in the evening around 7.45 pm near Panchvati Bar and Restaurant, Vasai west, a Mumbai suburb. In an official statement, Tata Motors called it an "isolated" incident and said that they are probing the episode.

The clip of the incident shows a Tata Nexon EV bursting into flames as fire department officials try to control it while police officials manage the traffic. No one was injured in the incident.

A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation.

Tata Motors issues statement

In a statement, Tata Motors said that a detailed probe is on to ascertain the cause of the incident. The carmaker said that it will share a detained response after the investigation is complete.

"A detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation," Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited said.

It added, "We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is a first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years."

