Tata Nexon EV Max Launched With 437 Km Range: Check Price, All Features

Tata Motors has launched the new Nexon EV Max in India at a starting price of Rs 17.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Powered by high voltage Ziptron technology, the newest EV addition will be available in two trim options namely the Nexon EV Max XZ+ and Nexon EV Max XZ+ Lux. The new models will be sold alongside the existing Nexon EV, which is the best-selling electric car in India.

The new Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a 40.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that offers 33% higher battery capacity than Nexon EV. The vehicle delivers an ARAI-certified range of 437 km under full charge. The electric motor of Nexon EV Max offers 141 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque as opposed to the regular Nexon EV that gives 127 bhp with 245 Nm with a 30.2 kWh battery. The company also claims that the Nexon EV Max can go from zero to 100 km/h in under 9 seconds. The car can reach a top speed of 140 km/h.

Tata Nexon EV Max price

The Tata Nexon EV Max has been launched in India at Rs 17.74 lakh for the entry-level XZ+ variant. The car’s top-end variant, which is the XZ+ Lux trim comes at Rs 19.24 lakh. The top variant is significantly costlier than the regular Nexon EV which starts from Rs 14.79 lakh and tops at Rs 17.4 lakh. It is pertinent to note that Tata Nexon EV Max, is the long-range version of the Nexon EV, that was first launched two years ago.

Tata Nexon EV Max features

Tata Motors claims that the Nexon EV Max offers a driving range of 437 km per charge as compared to the 312 km claimed range on the Nexon EV. The Tata Nexon EV Max also comes with a standard 3.3 kW charger from the regular Nexon EV. However, the company also offers the customers an option to opt for the more powerful 7.2 kW charger that will fully charge the car’s battery in 6.5 hours. The company also claims that the Nexon EV Max will support a faster charging time of 0 – 80% in just 56 minutes from any 50 kW DC fast charger.

The Tata Nexon EV Max comes with a raft of standard safety features including the electronic stability programme with iVBAC (intelligent vacuum less boost and active control device). Hill-hold, hill-descent control, auto vehicle hold, all-four disc brakes, dual airbags, ABS, and reversing sensors. The battery and motor warranty of Nexon EV Max is at 8 years or 160,000 km. The new variant has the same design as the regular Nexon EV but comes in three new colour options including Intensi-Teal, Daytona Grey and Pristine White.