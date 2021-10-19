Tata Punch Launched At Rs 5.49 Lakh Onwards; Check Features Of Sub-compact SUV

Furthering its attempt to dominate the mid-range and compact SUV segments in the Indian market, Tata Motors launched Tata Punch. The Indian automobile manufacturer, on Monday, launched its much-awaited sub-compact SUV, Punch, at a starting price of Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the launch, Punch has now become the country’s first sub-compact SUV.

Tata had earlier started taking bookings for Punch. The car is now finally available at all of the company’s dealerships and also their official website. The car is being placed below Nexon in the company’s product line-up. According to the Tata motors’ website, the Tata Punch price ranges from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh for petrol/manual variants and Rs. 6.99 lakh to Rs. 9.39 lakh for petrol/automatic variants.

India, it's time to set your vibe with the All-New TATA PUNCH, the 'No' Compromise SUV that #VibesWithYou! 😎

Price starts at ₹5.49 Lakh**



Visit https://t.co/siwKNTYLTI to book now!#TataMotors #TataPUNCH



**Price ex-showroom Delhi pic.twitter.com/4wbkjUrlLv — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) October 18, 2021

Tata Punch variants, features and more

The engine unit of the Tata Punch is covered by a total of two 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine options for the micro-SUV. Tata’s engines have the ability to produce around 83hp which could be inspired by the new Tiago or Tigor, the company informed. The automobile makers have confirmed to bring in the 1.2-litre turbocharged version for the higher variants of Tata Punch. After looking at the engine specification, several similarities have been picked up between this engine and the Altroz iTurbo. It will be available in four main trim levels including Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative.

Tata Punch prices and key details

Tata Punch’s interiors feature a free-standing 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and squarish air-con vents. Tata Punch SUV will have a lot of similar features to the Altroz including the car’s new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, HVAC controls, part-digital instrument cluster with a digital tachometer and analogue speedometer features. Tata Motors will offer transmission options like a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox.

Tata Motors is planning to go head-to-head against a wide range of cars available in the market including Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Casper. Further details about the car and its pricing division are now available on the automotive company’s website. Earlier, industry experts had predicted the car to be priced below the Rs 5 lakh mark.

(Image: @TataMotors_Cars/Twitter)