TATA Punch To Be Launched Soon; Check Features, Details & Release Of TATA's Smallest SUV

Tata has been on the top of their game to dominate the SUV market with their recent models released for the Indian community. The Indian automotive manufacturers recently confirmed the launch of their new mid-sized Tata Punch for the Indian automotive industry. This Tata Punch is the company’s smallest SUV in the market thus, making it cheaper and positioned below the successful compact SUV, Tata Nexon. This has been picked up by the users who are curious to learn more about this company. Here is all the information on the internet about the new Tata Punch SUV price, release and features. Read more.

Features of TATA Punch

H2X, HBX, Hornbill - Yes, we know you have been guessing, but we have a surprise for you! 😉



Introducing The All-New TATA PUNCH!



Built on the ALFA-ARC platform, It’s truly an SUV meant for all!



Know more - https://t.co/LO9lXakPkN#TATAPUNCH #TataMotors pic.twitter.com/i7MwWhnnvY — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) August 23, 2021

Initially, the manufacturers had been promoting this particular micro-SUV as the Tata HBX. According to the information released by Autocar, the car’s interiors are supposed to be a bit closer to the concept with the dashboard design. This design featured a new free-standing 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system and squarish air-con vents. Tata Punch SUV will have a lot of similar features to the Tata Altroz. These features will include a new three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, HVAC controls, part-digital instrument cluster with a digital tachometer and analogue speedometer. Tata is planning to compete against a wide range of car variants available in the market including Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Hyundai Casper. Here is some more information available about Tata’s upcoming SUV car.

More about TATA Punch SUV

Talking about the power of the car, it is supposed to be powered by two 1.2-litre, three-cylinder petrol engine options for Tata Punch micro-SUV. This engine will be capable of producing around 83hp which could be inspired by the new Tiago or Tigor. New higher variants of the car are also supposed to be released with a 1.2-litre turbocharged version which seems to be inspired by the Altroz iTurbo. Makers will give the customers' transmission options like a 5-speed manual and an AMT gearbox. Industry experts suggest that the Tata Punch price can start below Rs. 5 lakhs. Nothing has been officially revealed about this upcoming Tata SUV. Keep an eye out for any updates on the company's official social media handles.