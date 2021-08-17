Tata Tigor EV To Be Unveiled On August 18: Expected Price, Features And All We Know So Far

Auto Manufacturer Tata Motors on Monday informed that the revamped Tata Tigor EV will be revealed in the coming days. The new electric model packed with Tata Motors’ Ziptron technology is expected to turn the model’s fortune around. Tata first introduced the Tigor EV to private buyers in 2019, but found only a few takers due to the car’s limited range and performance. The Tigor EV was then rebranded as Xpres-T by the company.

Tata Tigor EV launch date announced

Tata Motors Electric Mobility informed that all-new Tata Tigor EV will be launched on August 18. The company took to its Twitter handle to announce the same. Sharing a sneak peek of the car, Tata Motors said that the launch will be done at 11 a.m. through YouTube and Facebook streams. “The future is electric,” the company wrote, sharing the news.

The future is electric. And the future is here. Join us on the 18th of August at 11 a.m. on YouTube and Facebook as we unveil the all new Tigor EV.



Set a reminder for the media reveal through the link below:



YouTube: https://t.co/9gIoym5BRo



Facebook: https://t.co/TRcJ1fzxGn pic.twitter.com/JlXrTqtYmM — Tata Motors Electric Mobility (@TatamotorsEV) August 16, 2021

Tata Tigor EV variants

Since its rebranding as the Xpres-T, this will be the Tigor EV’s strong comeback in the Indian market. The facelifted electric compact sedan carried on with its older 72-volt architecture and 21.5 kWh battery pack, which is now being changed. Tata’s Ziptron technology, which garnered a good response with the Tata Nexon EV, aims to bring in superior performance to the Tigor EV. Currently, there are two variants in Tata Xpres-T XM+ and Tata Xpres-T XT+ in the market.

Tata Tigor EV features

Tata’s Ziptron technology will remain Tigor’s biggest and strongest feature. The Ziptron powered vehicles of the company comes with a high-voltage 300+ volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. This is a big difference compared to the 72-volt AC induction-type motor on the earlier Tigor EV in terms of performance. The 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, and Tigor’s compact size is sure to add to the range of the car, which was earlier 213 km. Tigor EV’s will have a range of at least 250 km. The Tigor EV is expected to go from 0-100 kph under 10 seconds with a top speed exceeding 100 kmph. The Ziptron technology will also increase the Tigor EV’s charging speed and is expected to have a fast charge of 0 to 80 per cent in about an hour’s time.

Tata Tigor EV price

Tata Tigor EV is most likely to be cheaper than Tata Nexon EV, which currently is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Auto experts expect the car’s pricing to fall around the Xpres-T models which are comfortably priced at Rs 12.9 lakh to Rs 13.4 lakh. The exact pricing and other details will be announced during the launch on August 18.

IMAGE: TWITTER