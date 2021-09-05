Tesla To Launch Fully Driverless Cars By 2023; Prices Expected To Be As Low As 18 Lakhs

While the vehicles manufactured by Tesla seem too big for middle-class Indian pockets, recent reports suggest that prices of the same might be slashed considerably soon. According to a report by Electrek, Tesla CEO and tech mogul Elon Musk is also working on taking the self-driving experience to new heights as the upcoming vehicle will be fully automated and without a steering wheel.

What causes the price drop?

The price reduction is being accredited to Tesla's brand new battery cell from its new cell manufacturing unit, which will impressively bring down the costs by 50%. In India, however, the heavy excise duties imposed on the import of vehicles by the Central government might further catapult the prices. Currently, Indians spend Rs 50 lakhs for the lowest-priced vehicle, Model Y. The government charges 60% import tax on Tesla cars above Rs 29 lakhs and 100% on cars above this range. In a recent meeting between the Central government and the company in August, the former advised considering importing partially built cars for exemption in taxes.

What's new?

In another surprise to Teslaratis, Musk has plans to hit the roads, this time without a steering wheel. Notably, the cars will be all-automatic in an attempt to go fully driverless. Besides, the cars will be a hatchback version instead of a sedan like Model X and Model S. As per reports, Tesla will commence the production by 2023 from its manufacturing unit Gigafactory in China's Shanghai from where it will also ship the units globally.

Meanwhile, Tesla has amplified the buzz around its presence in India, as it won the Centre's approval last month for four of its variants, names of which are undisclosed yet, reported Tesla Club India on Twitter. The company currently provides four variants, namely Model S, Model X, Model Y and Model 3, with the Cybertruck in process. This development is a level up for the leader in the electric car market, as Tesla reinvented its steering wheel from the conventional steering system to an aeroplane-like steering wheel for the new Model S released back in January.

Image Credit: Unsplash/Tesla Model Y cabin