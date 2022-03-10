Tesla To Pay Three Months Salary To Ukrainian Employees Who Are Leaving To Fight Russia

Tesla has announced that it will maintain the employment of its Ukrainian employees and continue their salaries for three months if they return to their country to fight against the Russians. In a company email addressed to the employees in Europe, the Middle East and Africa region, Tesla also informed that it has reinforced the Employee Assistance Program, which provides counseling, resources and support to the employees, CNBC reported. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called on Ukrainian citizens to pick up arms and support their country in the fight against Russia.

Tesla offers owners free charging in Poland, Hungary and Slovakia

According to a CNBC report, the email was sent on Monday, wherein the company revealed that it would provide free charging to 5,000 Tesla owners. It is worth mentioning that Tesla does not operate in Ukraine, however, it said that the supercharging stations in Ukraine's neighbouring countries- Poland, Hungary and Slovakia can be used for free.

Tesla also lauded its employees for helping SpaceX is setting up Starlink broadband service in Ukraine after the country suffered disruptions in communication services. Starlink is a satellite internet company that is also owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The EV maker also highlighted how its employees assembled the Starlink-and-Powerwall systems using inverters and charging cables donate by Tesla’s certified installers in the area. Tesla further acknowledged the efforts of workers who powered Starlink equipment by making AC cables from scrap at Giga Berlin, Tesla’s new factory being built outside of Germany's capital.

Earlier today, Ukraine received the second batch of Starlink equipment that would be used to connect with the internet-providing satellites. Ukrainian Vice Prime Minister Mykhailov Fedovor informed about receiving the shipment and thanked Musk for "keeping his word". SpaceX had activated the satellite-broadband service over Ukraine after Mykhailo had requested help from the former amid Ukraine's armed conflict with Russia.