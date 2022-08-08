Tesla's Robotaxi Will Be A Combination Of Uber And Airbnb, Says Elon Musk Ahead Of AI Day

Tesla's upcoming product, Robotaxi, will be a combination of Uber and Airbnb, CEO Elon Musk revealed during the annual stockholders meeting on August 5. The Robotaxi is one of the products Tesla has listed in its 'under-development' category which also includes the much-awaited Cybertruck along with the Tesla Semi and Roadster vehicles.

During the event last week, Musk also weighed in on the Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology Tesla is developing. Musk said that the FSD feature will soon be incorporated into the vehicles and can be used by the owners for themselves or they could add their vehicle to the Robotaxi fleet for an income.

Notably, Tesla will organise AI Day #2 on September 30 wherein Musk is expected to talk more about the Robotaxi along with other products that would enter production next year. Earlier on August 7, he revealed that the FSD Beta 10.69 version will release on August 20 and followed up with a tweet saying, "This release will be big".

FSD Beta 10.69 drops on 8/20 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2022

Talking about self-driving cars and the Tesla Robotaxi during the event, Musk said that his company is developing a general solution for the same. "Look at how many cars are parked. There are parking lots full of cars everywhere. Because cars need a driver, so most of the time they’re doing nothing", he further said. As for the production of the vehicles, Musk had claimed during the Cyber Rodeo event in April this year that Tesla would produce on a level no company has ever achieved.

It was during this event that Musk unveiled the features of the Robotaxi, which include face-to-face seating, sliding doors, 4-wheel steering, easy cleaning and many more.

Tesla's AI Day #2

The second Artificial Intelligence Day by Tesla has been scheduled for September 30 after postponing it from August 19. This postponement was announced by Musk who said that this is because his company might have a prototype of the Optimus humanoid robot ready by then. The Tesla CEO has claimed that people will be blown away when the bi-pedal, AI-driven robot is unveiled at the event.

Standing five feet and eight inches tall, the robot has been designed to carry out tasks that are repetitive or too boring for humans. Read more about the robot here.