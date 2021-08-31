Tigor EV Launched By Tata Motors On August 31; Check Price And Specifications Here

The Ziptron-powered Tigor EV by Tata Motors launched in India on Tuesday, August 31. The car prices are starting at Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor EV comes in three trim lines: XE, XM, and XZ+. The highest trims cost Rs 12.49 lakh and Rs 12.99 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom). An extra of Rs 15,000 would be charged for the XZ+'s dual-tone. The Nexon EV, Tata Motors' previously launched EV costs Rs 13.99-16.85 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tigor EV has also received a 4-star rating from GNCAP for adult and child occupant protection. It is the first-ever EV to be tested by the Global NCAP.

Tata Motors launched Tigor EV

The launch was scheduled at 11 am and was live-streamed online. The Tigor EV will get a new set of cosmetic enhancements in addition to a revamped powertrain. Buyers have been encouraged to explore electric power units due to rising fuel prices and growing environmental concerns. The Tata Nexon EV has seen a considerable increase in sales recently, reportedly according to the firm. The country's increased enthusiasm for electric vehicles is expected to rub off on the sales for the Tigor EV as well.

Ziptron-powered Tigor EV specifications

The production-ready model of the car was observed with a blue insert above the grille and teal blue body colour. The car also has a distinctive tri-arrow pattern on both ends, as well as LED DRLs on both ends. The vehicle's flanks have a blue EV symbol on the fender, black ORVMs with turn indicators, and a blue accent in the dual-tone alloy wheels. A Ziptron emblem is placed on the boot lid to emphasise the vehicle's electric engine. The car's range is 306 km as per ARAI, putting it as almost the same level as the Nexon EV.



The electric motor is mechanically driven by a 26kWh lithium-ion battery pack with an IP67 rating that produces 74bhp and 170Nm of peak torque. The car will be able to accelerate from zero to 100 kilometres per hour in under 5.7 seconds. The revised Tigor EV will enable CCS2 charging and will be able to charge from zero to 80% in around 8.5 hours using a 15A outlet. In addition, the vehicle allows fast charging, with a charge time of little under 60 minutes from zero to 80%.

IMAGE: @TATAMOTORSEV - TWITTER