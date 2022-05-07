Toyota Kirloskar Motor To Invest In Projects In Karnataka With Focus On Carbon Neutrality

In its effort to contribute to the country’s vision of “Make in India” and to enable a faster reduction in carbon emissions, out of a total investment of INR 4,800 crores, the Toyota Group of Companies that constitutes Toyota Kirloskar Motor and Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts today announced their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Karnataka to invest INR 4,100 crores. This announcement coincides with Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s 25 years of a successful journey in India, by winning the hearts of millions of happy customers.

In addition to boosting the local manufacturing eco-system, the new development will provide an impetus to employment generation and local community development. This investment will also spur the growth of the local supplier base and hence result in higher investments and further job creation.

The MoU was exchanged between Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka Shri Basavaraj Bommai and Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, in the presence of Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani, Hon’ble Minister of Large & Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, Mr. Ravi Kumar, IAS, Chief Secretary of Karnataka State, and among other dignitaries present at this momentous occasion of MoU Signing Ceremony.

Speaking at the auspicious occasion, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai said, “Our aim is to build ‘New Karnataka for New India’ by creating new 21st century industrial townships and corridors. As a state committed to sustainable development and contributing to the nation’s progress, we want to make Karnataka a global supply-chain and manufacturing hub under our ‘Build for the World’ mission. This MoU with Toyota Group of Companies is a huge stride in this regard, and Karnataka Government is confident of Toyota’s commitment towards sustainable growth and local manufacturing quality for Karnataka’s growth and development. Karnataka being the hub of electric vehicles, welcomes this MoU which adds another feather to State’s cap as leader in this sector”.

Sharing his views on the MoU Signing, Hon’ble Minister for Large & Medium Industries, Government of Karnataka, Dr. Murugesh R. Nirani said, “Toyota Group investments will also enhance the local supplier growth in Karnataka, further leading to higher investments and more job creation. Besides boosting the local manufacturing sector, these investments will also support local community development.”

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Vikram S. Kirloskar, Vice-Chairman, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said, “Toyota is committed to enhance the pace of electrification strengthen domestic production with ‘Make in India’. Today’s MoU signing with the Government of Karnataka, in the gracious presence of Hon’ble Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommaiji and all dignitaries, is a very important milestone in terms of ushering in large-scale investment to make deeper cuts in carbon emissions, higher employment generation, creating local manufacturing hub not only for domestic needs but also for global markets, local community development and advancement in innovation. I believe that such investments are needed to provide technologically viable and economically competitive alternatives to fossil-fuel-intensive technologies in vehicle mobility space.

