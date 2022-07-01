Last Updated:

Toyota Launches Urban Cruiser Hyryder 'self-charging' SUV; Check Features, Price

Toyota India on Friday unveiled its new SUV the Urban Cruiser Hyryder today, marking its entry into the C-SUV segment in the Indian market.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
Image: Twitter/Toyota_India


Toyota India on Friday unveiled its new SUV the Urban Cruiser Hyryder today, marking its entry into the C-SUV segment in the Indian market. In addition, this is the company's first SUV which is expected to have a hybrid powertrain. The Toyota Camry and Vellfire are the other two hybrid vehicles made by the Japanese automaker available in the Indian market in addition to the Hyryder. The new hybrid SUV's features and new motor are also anticipated to increase market competition.

Toyota Hyryder features

At first appearance, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder appears to be a standard Toyota vehicle. The front grille is modelled after the Glanza, and a chrome strip divides and connects the dual-LED DRLs. According to Toyota, the exterior feature of this new SUV includes a unique crystal acrylic grille with chrome garnish, LED projector headlamps with twin LED daytime running lamps.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is equipped with a self-charging "Strong Hybrid Electric Powertrain", bringing the company's self-charging technology into the country. Another available powertrain for the Toyota Hyryder is called "Neo drive". All-wheel drive (AWD)-equipped Neo Drive trims will now provide a choice between a six-speed automatic transmission and a five-speed manual transmission.

The SUV includes an e-drive transmission and a 1.5-litre engine with the Toyota Hybrid System (THS). It produces a motor power of 59 kW and 141 Nm of torque. 

With Hyryder, Toyota offers over 55 connected features, a roomy interior, a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree parking camera, an electric sunroof, headlamps that are positioned lower and a 9-inch Smart Play display. It also features, smartphone connectivity wherein the automaker has brought remote vehicle ignition. The Japanese automaker has also offered smartwatch connectivity, advanced voice control as well a stolen vehicle tracker.

Hyryder Toyota price

To effectively compete with its rivals, the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is anticipated to be priced between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 20 lakh. 

