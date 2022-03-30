Toyota Mirai: Launch Date, Price And All About India's 1st Hydrogen-powered Car

Toyota launched India’s first all-hydrogen electric vehicle, Mirai, in India earlier this month. As part of the company’s pilot project with the International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT), Toyota launched a car that runs on hydrogen generated electricity. The car has now made headlines after Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari used the first of its kind car to reach the Parliament on Wednesday.

Toyota Mirai, launched by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on March 16, is India’s first Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV). According to the car manufacturer, Mirai can travel up to 600 km on a full tank. The car, which is a pilot project is being looked at as a step towards promoting green hydrogen.

About Toyota Mirai

The second generation of the car will be manufactured at Toyota’s plant in Karnataka and will be open for mass production. The car was originally introduced globally in December 2020. The Mirai is equipped with a high-pressure hydrogen fuel tank and an electric motor that powers the car. Unlike traditional ICEs, a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain emits water from the tailpipe reducing emissions to almost minimal levels in the process.

Toyota Mirai Hydrogen car price in India

The 5-seater Sedan’s price in India is yet to be released. However, Toyota released the Single-Speed automatic car’s price at USD 66,000, which roughly converts to Rs 50,00,000. Currently, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), along with the ICAT is conducting a pilot project to study the FCEV Toyota Mirai’s functioning on Indian roads and climatic conditions.

Union Min reaches Parliament in India's 1st Green Hydrogen-powered car

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday drove India's first green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament and spoke about the government's initiative on green hydrogen. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that green hydrogen is the solution to India's fuel problem. He acknowledged the increasing prices of petrol and diesel in the country. He said with the rise in fuel prices, it is natural that the common man is facing problems.

Speaking about the price of green hydrogen as fuel, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that due to green hydrogen, power will get cheaper in the country. Mentioning the price of petrol as Rs. 10 per km for transport, Gadkari said the cost of green hydrogen will be slightly more than electricity (Rs. 1 per km), amounting to only Rs. 2 per km. He further highlighted the new employment opportunities that will follow with the development of green hydrogen production in the country.

Image: TOYOTA.COM