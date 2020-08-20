Toyota Unveils Leasing And Subscription Services In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai And Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched a new mobility service in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru on Tuesday, August 18 wherein customers will be able to lease the cars on a subscription basis. The service is currently available in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru only but Toyota plans on expanding the scheme to at least 10 more cities within a year.

New mobility services by Toyota

The subscription service will allow customers to select a Toyota car of their choice from the available selection and select the option of leasing the car for a period of three to five years with a monthly fee. The monthly fee will include maintenance of the vehicle, car insurance, and road-side assistance.

Customers can also opt for a more short-term plan spanning from 24 months to 48 months. Toyota vehicles included in this new mobility service include Glanza, Yaris, Innova Crysta, Fortuner and even the highly anticipated Urban Cruiser is to be added to this scheme.

During the launch, Senior Vice President, Sales and Service, Naveen Soni said, "The automotive industry globally is experiencing a ‘once-in-a-century’ profound transformation and it is imperative that we as automobile manufacturers, transform ourselves from a traditional car company to a mobility company." He added that Toyota is a customer-centric company and strives to introduce new products and services that cater to the customers evolving needs.

Toyota anticipates a favourable reception for its mobility service. The company said it's trying to cater to a customer base that prefers ‘using a car’ rather than ‘owning a car’ due to the prevailing circumstances and wants the convenience of ownership provided in a flexible set up.

Leasing and subscription services are not new and have been gaining popularity among customers and car makers across the globe. These new mobility services also have the ability to be to core of an electric vehicles' revolution in the future.

