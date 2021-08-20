Toyota's Supra GR's Life-size Version Built Using Over 4,77,303 Lego Bricks In Japan

The Toyota Supra GR fans have another reason to cheer as Lego built the latest replica of the car with thousands of lego bricks with the added features which makes it even better. The lego version will surprise you like the car made up of the bricks is of the exact same size as the original and also runs.

Lego rebuilds Toyota Supra GR

The 1:1 model was developed as part of a collaboration between Lego Japan, Legoland Japan, and Toyota Gazoo Racing to commemorate the Toyota Supra's 35th anniversary (h/t Auto Evolution). The sharp features of the Toyota’s supercar were exactly the same as the original yellow one. Around 4,77,303 lego bricks were used to design the lego version of Toyota’s fastest car model.

Except for the wheels, driver's seat, steering wheel, and instrument cluster, the model is almost entirely fashioned of bricks. The Lego Supra also has an electric drivetrain that allows it to reach high speeds of 28 km/h (17 miles per hour). That won't win any races unless it's against an electric scooter, which can reach speeds of roughly 15 mph.

Watch the visuals here--

The model required 3,000 hours to develop and another 2,400 hours to manufacture, according to autoevolution. The Lego Supra is a 4,000-pound vehicle. It will be on display at LEGOLAND Japan until October 11th, and then at the Japanese Super GT racing series after that.

It has also been used to create life-size replicas of other goods, such as a 2,646-piece replica of the vintage Nintendo Entertainment System. That one is much simpler to construct and only costs $230.

