Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday drove India's first green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament and spoke about the government's initiative on green hydrogen.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways said that green hydrogen is the solution to India's fuel problem. He acknowledged the increasing prices of petrol and diesel in the country. He said with the rise in fuel prices, it is natural that the common man is facing problems.

Delhi | Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament pic.twitter.com/ymwtzaGRCm — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

"We import Rs. 8 lakh crore of petroleum products, including petrol and diesel," the Union Minister said. He further added that to become 'Atmanirbhar', we need to do something in the country's energy sector. Gadkari also spoke about the central government's initiatives for the production of green fuels such as ethanol, bio-CNG (compressed natural gas), bio-LNG (liquefied natural gas) and green hydrogen.

Speaking about green hydrogen, Gadkari informed reporters that green hydrogen is produced from water. "To become 'Atmanirbhar', we have introduced green hydrogen, which is generated from water. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in our country and imports will be curbed," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Green Hydrogen: A cheaper fuel

The Union Minister for Transport announced a Rs. 3,000 crore mission for green hydrogen production. "The government of India has initiated an Rs. 3,000 crore mission and (soon) we will become a green hydrogen exporting country," Gadkari said. Wherever coal is used in the country, we will use green hydrogen, he noted.

Speaking about the price of green hydrogen as fuel, the Road Transport and Highways Minister said that due to green hydrogen, power will get cheaper in the country. Mentioning the price of petrol as Rs. 10 per km for transport, Gadkari said the cost of green hydrogen will be slightly more than electricity (Rs. 1 per km), amounting to only Rs. 2 per km. He further highlighted the new employment opportunities that will follow with the development of green hydrogen production in the country. He further added that to compress hydrogen, we will use ethanol powered-generators and thus protect the environment.

To become 'Atmanirbhar', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in country, imports will be curbed & new employment opportunities will be created:Union Transport Min Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/iZl7fGFVQq — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

After interacting with reporters, Gadkari drove off in India's first green, hydrogen-powered car. The hydrogen car is the government's pilot project where green hydrogen is used as an alternative fuel to drive a car.

India creates 4 world records in road construction in 2021-22

On Wednesday, Nitin Gadkari announced a great milestone that India achieved in road construction in the year 2021-22. "We have created 4 records in 2021-22," Gadkari tweeted on Wednesday. In his Twitter post, the Road Transport and Highway Minister listed the four world records that India has created in road construction in the year 2021-22.

Here is the list of the records:

1. India built the longest length (50 km single lane) of Flexible Pavement (DBM Course) road construction in just 100 hours.

2. 38 km per day highway construction rate

3. Construction of 2.5 km long 4-lane cement concrete road in 24 hours

4. Laying of26 km long single lane bitumen road in 21 hours