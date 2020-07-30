Volkswagen Ceased Production Of Original Beetle 'The King' On This Day In 2003

Not knowing when a design becomes historic is the biggest mystery for an individual. Setting the perfect example of this bitter truth, after producing over 21 million Type 1 Volkswagen Beetle since the World War II, On July 30, 2003, the German manufacturer announced the end of production of the final original Type 1 VW Beetle citing a plunge in demands. This was nearly 65 years after its original launch when the company nicknamed the last Beetle as El Rey, which is the Spanish of ‘The King’ after the iconic Mexican song by José Alfredo Jiméne. The last original Type 1 VW Beetle was delivered to the company’s museum in Wolfsburg, Germany.

Credits: Volkswagen

How did Volkswagen celebrate the occasion?

Even though many car lovers till date eventually remember the iconic design of the original Beetle, back in 2003, Volkswagen celebrated the occasion by marketing e final, special series of at least 3,000 Beetles as "Última Edición" or the Final Edition. They were manufactured in colours blue or Aquarius Blue, beige or Harvest Moon Beige. Each of these Final Edition cars was equipped with a 1.6-litre engine, whitewall tires, a CD player with four speakers, chrome bumpers, trim, hub caps and exterior mirrors.

Museo de Arte Popular- VW Beetle with Huichol beading. Credit: Wikimedia Commmons

It also had a Wolfsburg emblem above the front trunk's handle, an all-cloth interior, chrome glove box badge, body-coloured wheels, tinted glass, a rear parcel shelf, and VW Última Edición plaque. Furthermore, to make the last production of Type 1 VW Beetle more memorable, it was serenaded by a mariachi band. A Mexico-based advertisement campaign was also broadcasted as a goodbye to the Beetle.

Original Beetle interior. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

For instance, one of the ads showed a small parking space on a street with many big cars trying to utilise it but fail. After some time a sign in Mexican appears in the same parking space that translates to ‘It is incredible that a car so small can leave such a large void’. The Beetle always managed to hold a special space in the hearts of machine lovers and now Volkswagen has officially bid its goodbye to the entire Beetle series on 2019, again, with an emotional ad.

Ad of the day: 2003 Volkswagen commemorating old Beetles going out of production. See more http://t.co/JdfFdZIbqx pic.twitter.com/xQcts3SNFC — Sean Connor (@SeanSnc) April 3, 2014

The Volkswagen Type 1, over the course of several years, became Beetle A5 until the production was ceased altogether in 2019. In between, Volkswagen unveiled the Concept One, that was a retro-themed concept car with a resemblance to the original Beetle, and in 1998 introduced the "New Beetle" that remained in production until 2010. This was succeeded by Beetle A5 or ‘The Iconic Bug’ in 2011 till 2019. Watch the final emotional ad by Volkswagen for the Beetle.

