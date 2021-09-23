Volkswagen Taigun Launched With A1.5-litre TSI Engine: Check Price & Features

Volkswagen Taigun is finally on sale after a long wait. The German motor vehicle manufacturer has entered the compact-SUV sector with this offering and had already started taking the pre-bookings in August. Volkswagen Taigun aims to compete with cars like MG Astor, Tata Punch, Nixon, Venue and other mid-sized SUVs.

The base price of the Volkswagen Taigun has been set as ₹ 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom price) and have offered several options with an improved engine and interior features.

Volkswagen Taigun Features and Specifications

The most anticipated SUVW of 2021 is here.



Watch the eagerly awaited launch of the bold, dynamic, German-engineered SUVW, the New Volkswagen Taigun. #NewVolkswagenTaigun #HustleModeOn #VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen https://t.co/QTDwTg1tGj — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) September 22, 2021

The car seems to stand out from all the other compact SUVs with its two-slat grille and chrome inserts, LED headlamps with DRLs. The SUV is also loaded with essential features like fog lights, brushed aluminium faux skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna. The interior of the car will also be given a dual-tone colour option song with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Volkswagen Taigun also offers a rear parking camera, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, ABS, a cooled glove-box, six airbags and wireless charging.

The makers also offer a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder TSI motor in the Dynamic Line segment of the car. The second segment is called the GT Line and it is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-litre TSI engine. Dynamic Line’s 1.0-litre engine can produce 113 bhp and 175 Nm, on the other hand, the 1.5-litre engine can produce 148 bhp and 250 Nm.

Volkswagen Taigun Booking Details and Price in India.

Currently, the German motor vehicle manufacturers have been getting a positive response from the Indian automobile community for the release of their Taigun SUV. The prices of this model start at Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom with a total of five variants across five colours. Makers had already started taking in the pre-bookings for this model in August. Volkswagen also confirmed that they also started the production of the Volkswagen Taigun in August 2021. Users can book their cars from an official Volkswagen showroom. Read more about Volkswagen Taigun Price in India.