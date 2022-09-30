Will Cybertruck Also Serve As A Boat? Here's What Musk Has To Say About Next-gen Vehicle

A car cruising over water might soon be a reality as has been teased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Ahead of the Tesla AI Day scheduled for October 1, Musk said that his car company’s much-awaited Cybertruck will be an amphibious vehicle, meaning it could operate both on land and water.

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy," Musk tweeted. He said that this would be extremely helpful in crossing the channel between SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas and South Padre Island. According to a report by Electrek, the shortest distance in the Brazos Santiago Pass that separates South Padre Island and Starbase is roughly 360 meters (1,100 feet).

Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

Needs be able to get from Starbase to South Padre Island, which requires crossing the channel — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2022

However, this is not the first time Musk teased about launching an amphibious vehicle, as he previously advertised his Tesla Model S as a car that could also serve as a boat.

A prototype of the fully-electric Cybertruck was first introduced to the public in 2019 at a Tesla event in Los Angeles and since its appearance, the vehicle has become the most-awaited Tesla product. The vehicle was introduced at a starting price of $39,900 and was set to enter production last year, which has now likely slipped to 2023. Earlier this year, Musk vowed to soon scale up Cybertruck's production at Gigafactory Texas and stated that this would be Tesla's best product ever.

On several occasions, the billionaire himself has marvelled at the Cybertruck due to its design and durability which make it look like a vehicle straight out of 'Blade Runner'.

Tesla Cybertruck looks unreal 🤯



Something straight out of Blade Runner@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/0JZ7ryRqav — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) June 7, 2022

Tesla claims that Cybertruck has a towing capability of over 6,350 kilograms and can easily perform in any extreme situation. It also has an exterior made from Ultra-hard 30x rolled stainless steel which makes it durable to dents and corrosion. Moreover, Cybertruck has 1,587 kilograms of payload capacity and comes with a 17-inch touchscreen display and a customised user interface. It is also capable of lasting over 400 km on a single charge and can reach from zero to 100 km per hour in under 6.5 seconds.