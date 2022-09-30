Last Updated:

Will Cybertruck Also Serve As A Boat? Here's What Musk Has To Say About Next-gen Vehicle

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat", says Tesla CEO Elon Musk who earlier said the vehicle would be his company's best product.

Written By
Harsh Vardhan
Cybertruck

Image: Tesla


A car cruising over water might soon be a reality as has been teased by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Ahead of the Tesla AI Day scheduled for October 1, Musk said that his car company’s much-awaited Cybertruck will be an amphibious vehicle, meaning it could operate both on land and water. 

"Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren’t too choppy," Musk tweeted. He said that this would be extremely helpful in crossing the channel between SpaceX's Starbase facility in Boca Chica, Texas and South Padre Island. According to a report by Electrek, the shortest distance in the Brazos Santiago Pass that separates South Padre Island and Starbase is roughly 360 meters (1,100 feet).

 

However, this is not the first time Musk teased about launching an amphibious vehicle, as he previously advertised his Tesla Model S as a car that could also serve as a boat. 

A prototype of the fully-electric Cybertruck was first introduced to the public in 2019 at a Tesla event in Los Angeles and since its appearance, the vehicle has become the most-awaited Tesla product. The vehicle was introduced at a starting price of $39,900 and was set to enter production last year, which has now likely slipped to 2023. Earlier this year, Musk vowed to soon scale up Cybertruck's production at Gigafactory Texas and stated that this would be Tesla's best product ever. 

READ | Tesla Cyberwhistle: Elon Musk mocks Apple Cloth, launches $50 'Cybertruck shaped Whistle

On several occasions, the billionaire himself has marvelled at the Cybertruck due to its design and durability which make it look like a vehicle straight out of 'Blade Runner'.

Tesla claims that Cybertruck has a towing capability of over 6,350 kilograms and can easily perform in any extreme situation. It also has an exterior made from Ultra-hard 30x rolled stainless steel which makes it durable to dents and corrosion. Moreover, Cybertruck has 1,587 kilograms of payload capacity and comes with a 17-inch touchscreen display and a customised user interface. It is also capable of lasting over 400 km on a single charge and can reach from zero to 100 km per hour in under 6.5 seconds.

READ | Elon Musk confirms Tesla's much awaited Cybertruck would go on sale in 2023
READ | Dmitry Rogozin pokes Elon Musk again; claims Russian tanks 'more serious' than Cybertruck
READ | Cybertruck will be Tesla’s best product ever: Elon Musk about his much-awaited vehicle
First Published:
COMMENT