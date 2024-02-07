10 automotive malfunctions, global car recalls you should know

Advertisement

Detour after dysfunction: American electric car maker Tesla will be soo recalling nearly two lakh vehicles in the US market, due to a malfunction in the rear view image display, while the vehicles are reversing. Tesla’s latest recall comes two months after the company pulled back nearly all its vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

General Motors, Chrysler, BMW and Nissan all ranked in the top ten most-impacted manufacturers, according to US-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) report. Which are the top ten chronic mechanical and electrical problems, leading to these major car recalls? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Toyota recall after possible short circuit

As a result of a possible risk of a short circuit, Toyota, as per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is recalling 999,901 units of 14 models from the cars sold in the US during the last one decade. Dealers will inspect and replace the sensor for free, and notification letters will be sent to vehicle owners, the auto major has said.

The recall was initially announced by Toyota on December 20 before being published by the NHTSA later in the month. Among the top ten carmakers by the number of vehicles potentially affected by recalls in the US, as per the NHTSA includes Honda's pull-back of 6,334,825 vehicles potentially affected, followed by Ford with 6,152,614 recalls, Kia America’s 3,110,447 recalls, Chrysler's 2,732,398, General Motors' 2,021,033, Nissan North America’s 1,804,443 and Mercedes-Benz USA’s recall of 478,173 vehicles.

Honda's cable, Merc's engine fire alert

Honda is recalling 106,030 of its 2020-2022 CR-V Hybrid SUVs because the 12-Volt battery cable routed outside of the body frame is missing a fuse on the power circuit, which can allow the battery cable to short circuit or overheat and can increase the risk of a fire or injury in a crash, the company said in a NHTSA report.

Dealers will replace the battery cable, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed January 29, the company said. Mercedes-Benz recalled 79,676 various 2021-2024 cars in the same period.

Threat of engine compartment fire, Kia recalling 79,812 of its 2011 Sorento SUVs, the report said. Mercedes-Benz is recalling seven of its 2023 GLC 300, 2024 GLE 350, and GLE 450 SUVs equipped with an M254 engine because it could have an inadequate seal.

“That could allow fuel and oil to leak onto the road, creating a hazard for other road users and increasing the risk of a crash, plus the leaks in the presence of hot engine components can increase the risk of a fire,” the company said in the NHTSA report.

Ford's faulty steering wheel, GM's second-time recall

Insufficient weld in the steering wheel clock spring became a bone of contention for Ford to recall of 17,970 of its vehicles in key global markets, says the NHTSA report. Ford is recalling 17,970 of its 2023 F-150 and Ford SD F250, F350, F450, F550, and F600 trucks.

Ford's recall is due to the steering wheel clock spring, which may have an insufficient weld, causing a loss of electrical connection to the driver's frontal air bag and deactivating it. If the air bag does not deploy during a crash, it increases the risk of injury, the company said in the NHTSA.

Repaired incorrectly under previous recall, General Motors recalled 6,746 of its 2017-2023 Chevrolet EVs. General Motors is recalling 265 of its 2024 Chevrolet Blazer, Blazer EV, Equinox, and GMC Terrain SUVs because the door strikers may fracture, resulting in the door opening unexpectedly and increase the risk of injury or a crash, the company said in the NHTSA report.

Luxury car makers' recall

Industrial charging cable may cause overheating. This is what luxury car maker Porsche has stated before recall of its 41,345 various 2019-2024 hybrid electric vehicles. The relay power cable connection failure is likely to have taken place while assembling, it said.

BMW is also recalling five of its 2024 BMW 430i convertibles because the cylinder head cover may develop cracks, resulting in oil leaking into the engine compartment. An oil leak in the presence of an ignition source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire, according to the NHTSA report. Dealers will inspect and replace the cylinder head cover as necessary, free of charge, the company said.

