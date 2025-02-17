sb.scorecardresearch
Updated 19:29 IST, February 17th 2025

2025 Renault Kiger and Triber Updated: Check What’s New:

Renault India has launched the 2025 version of Kiger and Triber for the Indian market. The update brings in new features and is now E20 compliant.

Reported by: Auto Desk
2025 Renault Kiger and Triber
Image: Republic

2025 Kiger and Triber: Renault India has updated its Kiger and Triber for the Indian market. The update brings in new features, improves emission compliance by becoming E-20 compliant, and remains unchanged mechanically. The price of the Kiger and the Triber are similar and have a similar engine option for the buyers. The Kiger and the Triber are available in four variants.

“The refreshed Renault line-up brings intelligent enhancements that strengthen their appeal, offering a well-balanced combination of style, comfort, and modern features," Mr Venkatram M, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India said.

Here’s a rundown for the buyers of the MY25 Renault Triber and Kiger:

2025 Renault Kiger Updates:

Renault India has updated every variant of the Kiger with some features. Here it is as follows:

  • RXE Variant – It is now equipped with all four power windows and central locking as standard.
  • RXL Variant – It is now offered with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview parking camera, and steering-mounted controls,
  • RXT(O) Variant – This variant has flex wheels, while also offering the Turbo engine with CVT.
  • RXZ Turbo variant - this variant gets a smart access card with a remote engine start.

2025 Renault Kiger Price:

The 2025 Renault Kiger starts at ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base RXE variant and goes to ₹10.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ variant.

2025 Renault Triber Update:

Renault India has updated three variants of the Triber. Here’s everything that you need to know:

  • RXE Variant – The MY25 update adds all four power windows and central locking as standard.
  • RXL Variant – It adds 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rearview camera, rear power windows, and rear speakers.
  • RXT Variant – This variant is now upgraded with 15-inch flex wheels.

2025 Renault Triber Price:

The 2025 Renault Triber starts at ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base RXE variant and goes to ₹8.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the RXZ variant.

2025 Renault Kiger and Triber Engine Specifications:

The Renault Triber is available in a single engine configuration, which is a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 72BHP and 96Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

The Renault Kiger is available with two engine options to the buyers. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 72BHP and 96Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, buyers of the Kiger also have an option to opt for a turbo petrol engine. Kiger has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which produces 100BHP and 160Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

