2025 Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and More

Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II: Rolls Royce has launched the facelift version of the entry-level luxury sedan, Ghost in India. The Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II was revealed a few months back globally. The company offers Ghost Series-II in the Standard, Extended, and Black Badge versions for Indian customers. The bookings for the Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II are open and the deliveries will commence in the first quarter of 2025. The luxury sedan continues to have a 6.75L V12 petrol engine.

Let us have a look at what the Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II has to offer:

Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II Exteriors:

The facelift version of the Rolls Royce Ghost has blockier design elements and it is similar to the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series-II. It continues to have sleek LED DRLs and LED headlamps. What’s new on the Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II is the new design for the taillamps. Regarding wheels, the Ghost Series-II runs on 22-inch alloy wheels, with an option to upgrade as well. Since the Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II has an extended wheelbase variant as well on offer, it has a 137mm longer length than the standard variant.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II Interiors:

As we step inside the facelift version of the Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II, there are ample luxury elements on offer. According to the company, the average Ghost buyer spends 10 per cent of the car’s total cost on customisation. The cabin has a new glass panel. Rolls Royce has also upgraded the software of the digital instrument cluster, allowing customers to change the colour matching to the exterior colour. However, the company also claims that it has upgraded the software of the in-car connectivity.

Regarding rear-seat entertainment, it can be paired with wireless headphones. The amplifier for the music system is a 1,400W unit, which is up from the 1,300W system available on its Series-I variant.

Rolls Royce Ghost Engine Specifications:

The 2025 Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II continues to offer a 6.75L twin-turbo V12 petrol engine. Buyers opting for the standard and the extended wheelbase variant will get a power output of 536BHP and 850Nm torque, mated to an eight-speed gearbox. Buyers who are opting for the Black Badge version will get a power output of 592BHP and 900Nm torque.

Rolls Royce Ghost Series-II Price: