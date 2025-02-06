Auto Sales in January 2025: Automobile retail sales in India saw a growth of 7 per cent on a year-on-year basis in January. The automotive sales stood at 22,91,621 units. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Association, the growth in sales is driven by robust demand across segments.

In the previous year, the overall retail sales stood at 21,49,117 units in January 2024.

"Our observations indicate that each vehicle category --2W, 3W, PV, tractor and CV-- witnessed positive momentum, pointing toward sustained consumer confidence and steady market recovery," the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) President C S Vigneshwar said in a statement.

Passenger Vehicle Sales:

In the passenger vehicle segment, the retail sales saw a rise of 16 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The sales were recorded at 4,65,920 units in January 2025. Many dealers noted improved demand but also pointed to last year's heavy discounting, which helped clear older models and shift registrations, Vigneshwar said.

He added that inventory levels have improved, dropping by around five days to 50-55 days, suggesting improved supply-demand balance.

Two-Wheeler Sales:

In the two-wheeler segment, the retail was at 15,25,862 units in January 2025. The segment saw an increase of 4 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The sales in January 2024 were recorded at 14,65,039 units.

Sales in Urban Areas:

Sales in urban areas outpaced rural on a Y-o-Y basis, growing by 5 per cent compared to 4 per cent.

Commercial Vehicle Sales:

The commercial vehicle segment saw sales of 99,425 units, having a growth of 8 per cent year-on-year basis.

Tractor Sales:

Tractor sales saw a rise of 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis. The sales in the tractor segment were recorded at 93,381 units in January 2025.

Three-Wheeler Sales:

According to FADA, the three-wheeler retail sales rose 7 per cent to 1,07,033 units last month. According to a latest survey, nearly half of dealers (46 per cent) anticipate growth this month, while 43 per cent expect sales to stay flat and 11 per cent foresee a dip, the industry body said.