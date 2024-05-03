Advertisement

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj Auto launched its most powerful Pulsar motorcycle ever on Friday, May 3rd. The Pulsar NS400Z boasts a 373cc engine, a feature-packed design, and is priced competitively at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

Image: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Targetting new buyers

Bajaj aims to attract "new buyers" with the NS400Z. The motorcycle boasts a performance-focused design, a ride-by-wire throttle with four riding modes (Sport, Rain, Road, and Offroad), and a color LCD display with features like lap timer and turn-by-turn navigation.

Building on Pulsar's legacy

The launch comes as Bajaj celebrates the Pulsar's strong presence in the Indian market. With over 1.8 crore units sold and Rs 10,000 crore earned since its debut in 2001, the Pulsar has been a consistent seller for Bajaj. The company reports a 33 per cent growth for the Pulsar brand in FY23, exceeding 10 lakh units sold domestically.

Image: Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Key features of the Pulsar NS400Z

373cc engine (same as Dominar 400)

40 BHP of power and 35 Nm of torque

Top speed of 154 km/h (claimed)

Ride-by-wire throttle with four riding modes

Switchable traction control system

Upside-down forks (front suspension)

Full LED lighting

LCD display with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation

Available in four colors: Black, White, Red, and Grey

Competitiveness and availability

The NS400Z takes aim at the mid-weight motorcycle segment, competing with bikes like the Dominar 400, KTM 390 Duke, and Triumph Speed 400. Bookings are now open for a token amount of Rs 5,000, with deliveries expected to begin in the first week of June. Bajaj has announced an introductory price valid for a month.

Bajaj hinted at further developments for the Pulsar range. The company's MD, Rajiv Bajaj, mentioned that the "Z" in NS400Z signifies more to come soon. Additionally, Bajaj plans to launch the world's first CNG motorcycle on June 18, 2024.