Advertisement

BYD Electric Vehicles: Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is expanding its product portfolio with the launch of three new models under its premium sub-brand, Fangchengbao.

The unveiling, which took place via live stream on Tuesday night, showcased two concept cars – the Super 3 crossover and the Super 9 sports car – alongside a production model, the Bao 8 SUV. All three vehicles will be on display at the upcoming Beijing Auto Show.

Advertisement

Image: BYD



While BYD remained tight-lipped on pricing and launch dates, the company highlighted its focus on the high-end segment with the Fangchengbao lineup. This strategy aligns with their recent launch of premium SUVs and sports cars under the Yangwang brand, which boast price tags exceeding 1 million yuan ($138,132.99).

The Bao 8 SUV is the only production-ready model currently, with nearly 20,000 units delivered since November 2023. Most Fangchengbao vehicles utilise BYD's proprietary Dual Mode Off-Road (DMO) plug-in hybrid system, designed to optimise off-road performance while maintaining fuel efficiency and power.

Advertisement

Image: BYD





The Super 9 sports car boasts a stylish design led by Wolfgang Josef Egger, who previously worked with luxury car brands like Alfa Romeo, Audi, and Lamborghini.



BYD's foray into the off-road electric vehicle segment directly targets established players like Toyota's Land Cruiser, Stellantis' Jeep, and Tata Motors' Jaguar Land Rover.

(With Reuters inputs.)