Car recalls continue globally: Honda, GM, and Vinfast call back 10.56 lakh units

Back to the garage: A report issued by the US-based National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), had last month revealed car recalls of automobile majors including Tesla. Over a week later, Japanese car maker Honda, American auto giant General Motors, and Vietnam-based auto firm have together recalled as many as 10.56 lakh cars. Which are the chronic mechanical and electrical problems, leading to these major car recalls? Republic Business takes a deep dive.

Honda recalls 7.50 lakh US cars

Honda Motor recently recalled 750,000 vehicles in the United States over a defect involving airbags that could deploy unintentionally during a crash. The front passenger seat weight sensor may crack and short circuit, failing to suppress the airbag as intended, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Tuesday.

Dealers will replace the seat weight sensors. The recall includes certain Honda Pilot, Accord, and Civic vehicles from the 2020-2022 model years and some Honda CR-V and Passport vehicles from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

Last month American electric car maker Tesla said it would be soon recalling nearly two lakh vehicles in the US market, due to a malfunction in the rear view image display, while the vehicles are reversing. Tesla’s latest recall comes two months after the company pulled back nearly all its vehicles in the United States to install new safeguards in its autopilot advanced driver-assistance system.

GM recalling over 3 lakh vehicles

General Motors is recalling 323,232 vehicles to address an issue with the tailgate that may open while driving, potentially causing a road hazard, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has said. The recall includes some Chevrolet Silverado 2500, 3500, GMC Sierra 2500, and 3500 vehicles equipped with power-unlatching tailgates, the NHTSA said.

Notably, General Motors, Chrysler, BMW and Nissan all ranked in the top ten most-impacted manufacturers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration report.

VinFast recalls 6,000 units in Vietnam

Vietnam's electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast is recalling nearly 6,000 of its VF 5 cars sold in the domestic market to replace the combination switch, the company said on Tuesday. The vehicles being recalled were manufactured from March to December last year, it said in a statement.

Last month luxury car maker Porsche had recalled its 41,345 various 2019-2024 hybrid electric vehicles. The relay power cable connection failure is likely to have taken place while assembling, it said.

BMW has also recalled five of its 2024 BMW 430i convertibles because the cylinder head cover may develop cracks, resulting in oil leaking into the engine compartment. An oil leak in the presence of an ignition source, such as a hot engine or exhaust components, can increase the risk of a fire, according to the NHTSA report. Dealers will inspect and replace the cylinder head cover as necessary, free of charge, the company said.

