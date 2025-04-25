Considering Buying MG Hector: Here Are Its Top 3 Alternatives

Alternatives of MG Hector: The mid-size SUV segment in India has SUVs, which has a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable seating, and are available with multiple engine options. In this segment, the MG Hector is a popular choice among buyers. It has a 14.1-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. Safety features consist of Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and more. Hector comes with a 1.5L turbo petrol engine or a 2.0L diesel engine on offer.

The price of the MG Hector starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here are its top three alternatives that buyers can check:

Tata Safari

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Tata Safari. It has a bold and muscular design, decent features, and is available in a single-engine option. The safety feature consists of Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, and more. It is equipped with a 2.0L diesel engine only.

The price of the Tata Safari starts at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 700

The next SUV on the list, which buyers can check out as an alternative to the MG Hector, is the Mahindra XUV 700. It is a popular SUV in this segment, having a feature-loaded cabin, comfortable seating and powerful performance from its petrol and diesel engine. The safety feature comprises Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, and other safety features.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 starts at ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Alcazar

The third SUV on the list that buyers can check out as an alternative to the MG Hector is the Hyundai Alcazar. It was recently updated with a new design, revised interiors, and a feature list on offer. It has Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS, ESC, TPMS, traction control and other safety features. It is available with a 1.5L turbo petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine.