Updated February 5th, 2024 at 20:03 IST

EV demand helps Volvo Cars' sales rise 10% YoY in January

Volvo Cars' all recharge models, including non-100 % electric vehicles shrank 3%

Business Desk
Volvo Cars India
Volvo Cars sales rise | Image:Volvo Cars India
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Volvo's EV push: Known for the sturdiness of its passenger vehicles, Volvo Cars has seen a 10 per cent increase to sales of 53,402 cars in January from a year earlier. As much as 40 per cent jump in Volvo Cars' fully electric models in Europe has proved to be the main growth driver for the Sweden-based car maker, the company said.

Majorly owned by China's Geely Holding, Volvo Cars, said in a statement that sales of fully electric cars were up 17 per cent, to account for 17 per cent of total sales. In China and the United States, they were down. All recharge models, also including those not fully electric, shrank 3 per cent in total, the car maker said.

Shares in the company were down 1 per cent in early trade. Sales in Europe, the group's biggest market, were up 8 per cent in total while in the United States they were unchanged. In China, they were up 36 per cent.

Fully-electric powered cars 

As per the company, during the fourth quarter of 2023, the company saw revenue growth of 4 per cent to 10.55 billion, while operating income increased by 59 per cent to $520.7 million. Fully electric car sales made up 16 per cent of the total for the period, down from 18 per cent in the same quarter of 2022.

In the full year results, Volvo Cars saw operating income fall by 11 per cent to $1.92 billion. Fully electric car sales made up 16 per cent of total sales, up from 11 per cent in 2022.

The company stated that 2023 marked the highest full-year retail sales, revenues, and operating profit in its 97-year history.

This included an all-time sales record of 708,716 cars. The company sold 113,419 electric cars in the year, up by 70 per cent in 2022. Against the previous year, Volvo also increased its global electric market share by 34 per cent. Volvo Cars also announced recently that it will stop funding Polestar, handing over control to partner Geely Holdings.

(With Reuters inputs) 

 

 

Published February 5th, 2024 at 19:55 IST

