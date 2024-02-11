Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 11th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

Facing supply chain disruption in India due to Red Sea crisis: Audi India

Audi, the German luxury carmaker, faces supply chain disruptions in India due to the Red Sea crisis, causing delays in first-quarter car deliveries.

Business Desk
The decision is attributed to escalating input and operational expenses within the supply chain, prompting a comprehensive upward adjustment in prices across Audi India's entire model lineup.
Audi India | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Audi supply crisis: Audi, the German luxury carmaker, faces supply chain disruptions in India due to the Red Sea crisis, causing delays in first-quarter car deliveries.

Despite challenges, recovery is expected in the coming months, as Audi India Head Balbir Singh Dhillon reveals. Amid these constraints, the company is also contemplating the assembly of electric cars in India, emphasising its commitment to electrification.

"We are also challenged from time to time by various factors. Very recently because of the Red Sea situation there has been a supply chain constraint that we're facing in the quarter one of 2024. It is challenging for us in the first quarter but we expect to recover in the coming months," he said.

Dhillon acknowledges the impact on specific model deliveries, attributing it to the Red Sea situation and container vessel attacks affecting trade routes. In the evolving landscape, Audi eyes the Indian market's electric vehicle potential, with plans to introduce new products globally.

The company's current EV portfolio includes models like the Q8 50 e-tron and e-tron GT, with a focus on both petrol and electric in the future.

Published February 11th, 2024 at 12:49 IST

