Ford F-150 Lightning quality checks: Ford Motor announced on Friday the suspension of shipments for all 2024 model year F-150 Lightning electric pickup trucks, citing the need for quality checks related to an unspecified issue.

The second-largest US automaker disclosed that the halt in shipments commenced on February 9, without providing an estimated timeframe for the resumption of deliveries that had initially begun in January. A company spokesperson declined to elaborate on the nature of the quality concern being addressed.

In addition to the temporary suspension, Ford reported the commencement of shipments for the first batch of newly redesigned gas-powered 2024 model F-150 pickups to dealers this week. The company anticipates a gradual increase in shipments in the forthcoming weeks as it conducts comprehensive launch quality assessments to uphold its stringent standards.

Automotive News highlighted the accumulation of hundreds, potentially thousands, of 2024 model gas-powered F-150 trucks in storage lots across southeast Michigan since production commenced in December.

Ford had previously announced plans to initiate shipments of the new F-150 in early 2024, reiterating on Friday that it remained on schedule.

Despite the setback in EV shipments, Ford affirmed the ongoing production of the F-150 Lightning. The automaker disclosed plans in January to decrease production of its EV truck due to lower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles.

Ford communicated to suppliers in December its intention to manufacture approximately 1,600 F-150 Lightning EV trucks per week starting in January, a reduction from the initial target of 3,200 units.

Last year, Ford sold 24,165 F-150 Lightning trucks in the US, marking a 55 per cent increase from 2022, out of approximately 750,000 total F-150 US sales.

In August, Ford had expressed optimism regarding the potential for the plant manufacturing the F-150 Lightning to achieve an annualised production rate of 150,000 vehicles by October. Additionally, the company had previously announced plans to double EV truck production in 2022.

(With Reuters inputs.)