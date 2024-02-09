Advertisement

Harley hard has profits: Luxury bike maker Harley-Davidson on Thursday projected a complete year forecast revenue for its motorcycle segment to be flat falling to 9 per cent from a year earlier. The heavy-duty bike makers predominantly below analysts' expectations forecast, comes in the back of a cutback in consumer spending pressured demand for its iconic vehicles in North America.

The price hike in vehicles and surcharges on select bike models, helped the motorcycle manufacturer sustain margins, but were not enough to overcome the decline in bike exports.

Advertisement

"We recognise that the overall macro environment, including high interest rates, add complexity to our customers' decisions to purchase discretionary products," Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz said on a call with analysts.

Shares of the Milwaukee-based company were marginally down at midday. The company, however, beat profit expectations for the fourth quarter as the 120-year-old motorcycle maker focused on selling fewer bikes at higher prices to boost margins.

Advertisement

The company's global motorcycle shipments fell 13% in the fourth quarter, compared to a year earlier due to dealers maintaining lower inventory amid slow demand. Harley-Davidson's retail sales globally were also down 11 per cent, led by a 9 per cent fall in North America.

"North American retail performance continues to be adversely impacted by higher interest rates, economic uncertainty, and lower sales of non-core motorcycles," the company said.

Advertisement

Rival Polaris , which reported results last month, also forecast 2024 sales decline attributing it to a "difficult retail environment". Analysts expected a full-year revenue rise of 0.43 per cent in the motorcycle segment for Harley-Davidson, according to LSEG data. The company's sales from motorcycles and related products fell about 14 per cent to $792 million in the quarter, missing analysts' expectations of $880.2 million. The company's profit of 18 cents per share came in much above analysts estimates of 4 cents.

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement