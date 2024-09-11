Published 15:25 IST, September 11th 2024
Honda begins joint research with IIT Delhi, Bombay on AI technologies
Honda has started joint research on AI technologies with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay with plans to develop driver assistance and automated driving technologies.
Honda begins joint research with IIT Delhi, Bombay on AI technologies | Image: Shutterstock
