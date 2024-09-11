sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ NSA Doval In Russia | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mandya Clashes | Delhi Rains | Manipur Unrest | Trump vs Harris |
  • Home /
  • Automobile /
  • Honda begins joint research with IIT Delhi, Bombay on AI technologies

Published 15:25 IST, September 11th 2024

Honda begins joint research with IIT Delhi, Bombay on AI technologies

Honda has started joint research on AI technologies with IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay with plans to develop driver assistance and automated driving technologies.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Honda shares sale
Honda begins joint research with IIT Delhi, Bombay on AI technologies | Image: Shutterstock
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

15:25 IST, September 11th 2024