Honda Cars to hike vehicle prices by up to 2% from January 2025

Honda Cars Price Hike: Honda Cars India on Friday said it will hike prices across its model range by up to 2 per cent from January next year, in order to partially offset the impact of rising input costs. The company sells models like Amaze, City and Elevate in the domestic market.

The automaker will increase the prices of its models by up to 2 per cent from the beginning of January 2025, Honda Cars India Vice President - Marketing and Sales Kunal Behl said.

The company has been making strong efforts to absorb price increases during this year, ensuring minimal impact on customers, he added.

"However, due to the continued rise in input costs and logistics, a small portion of this impact will be passed on to customers through a price revision from the new year," Behl said.

Price revision of new Amaze:

Additionally, the all-new third-generation Amaze, which was launched at a very competitive introductory price, will also see a price revision by mid of next month, he added.

Already various carmakers including Maruti Suzuki , Hyundai and Audi India, have announced price hikes from January.

Price hike from Skoda Auto:

Skoda Auto recently announced a 3 per cent price hike in India starting in January 2025. The revision will apply to Slavia, Kushaq, Kodiaq, and Superb. The company further stated that this price hike would not affect the recently launched Kylaq.

Price hike from Jeep and Citroen:

Stellantis-owned Jeep and Citroen India announced a price revision on its models. The company stated that the prices will be revised for various models by up to 2 per cent. The automaker further added that the price revision aims to offset the impact of rising input costs and ensure sustainable operations in line with the industry.

