JSW MG Motor India Sales Surge 9% YoY, 85% EV Sales in March 2025: Check Details

EV Sales in March 2025: JSW MG Motor India recorded total sales of 5,500 units in March 2025, which increased by 9 per cent year over year. In March 2024, MG Motor India recorded total sales of 5,050 units. According to MG Motor, 85 per cent of the sales were driven by electric models, which consist of ZS EV, Comet EV, and the Windsor EV.

“The MG Windsor, which holds the distinction of being India's highest-selling electric vehicle, reinforced its growing popularity and widespread approval among Indian buyers by recording its highest-ever sales in March,” the company said.

Recent Update in MG Astor:

JSW MG Motor India recently launched the 2025 update in the Astor. The automaker has now introduced a new panoramic sunroof in its Shine variant, which is priced at ₹12.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Select variant of the MG Astor now has six airbags, leatherette upholstery, and other updates for the buyers.

MG Astor, Image Source: MG Motor India

MG Motor India offers the Astor with two engine options for buyers: a 1.5L naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder petrol engine and a 1.3L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 140BHP and 253 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic transmission.

The price of 2025 MG Astor is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Recent Update in MG Comet:

The next car on the list that got an update is the MG Comet. The automaker has recently launched the Blackstorm Edition in the Comet EV. The Comet Blackstorm Edition is the top-of-the-line variant, having a black paint scheme and red inserts on different panels. The MG Comet EV is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 230 km on a single charge.