×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 8th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

JSW Ventures to acquire 35% stake in MG Motor India

Additionally, IndoEdge India will secure an 8% stake, complemented by a 3% stake from a dealer trust and 5% ownership through an employee stock ownership plan.

Reported by: Business Desk
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India | Image:MG Motors
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MG Motor India: China-based SAIC Motor Corp Ltd has announced plans for its MG brand to onboard local investors in India, aiming to foster a more favourable operating environment in the country's thriving auto market.

JSW Ventures, a division of the JSW conglomerate, is set to acquire a substantial 35 per cent stake in MG Motor India for Rs 3,580 crore.

Advertisement

Additionally, IndoEdge India Fund will secure an 8 per cent stake, complemented by a 3 per cent stake from a dealer trust and a 5 per cent ownership through an employee stock ownership plan.

This move comes amidst New Delhi's efforts to restrict investments from Chinese entities amid escalating geopolitical and trade tensions.

Advertisement

In a statement released late on Sunday, SAIC said, "As MG Motor India aims to continue to increase MG brand's market share in India and effectively prevent operating risks, the unit plans to introduce local Indian investors to create more favorable conditions for sustainable and healthy development."

SAIC has strategically targeted global markets for expansion, particularly leveraging its iconic MG brand, which traces its legacy back to the renowned British marque. This approach becomes increasingly crucial as SAIC and its international partners face stiff competition in their domestic market, notably from BYD and Tesla.

Advertisement

A significant portion of SAIC's sales in 2023 were attributed to exports, underscoring the company's commitment to global growth and market diversification.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Advertisement

Published April 8th, 2024 at 09:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bihar's Nawada

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a few seconds ago
Rinku Singh, MS Dhoni

CSK vs KKR: Dream11 tips

2 minutes ago
Rebelled Because Bal Thackeray's Ideology Was Being Compromised: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Rebelled Because Bal Thac

5 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

BJP Slams Congress

8 minutes ago
Broken Window Seat On Air India Flight Sparks Outrage

Broken Seat In Air India

9 minutes ago
Cody Rhodes

RHODES FINISHED THE STORY

11 minutes ago
Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun Greets Fans

17 minutes ago
Boeing to begin contract negotiations with Seattle-area union

Boeing incident

19 minutes ago
JSW Ventures investment in MG Motor India

JSW Ventures-MG Motor

20 minutes ago
Nita Ambani

MI Host 18,000 Children

29 minutes ago
Sensex

Sensex hits record high

30 minutes ago
BMC

Delhi Weather Update

31 minutes ago
March in San Fransisco to show support for PM ModiMarch in San Fransisco to show support for PM Modi

San Fransico March

33 minutes ago
Representative

UK job market slows

33 minutes ago
After ED, Now NIA Team Attacked: TMC Sees 'Conspiracy,' BJP Terms it 'Sandeshkahli 2.0'

TMC Vs BJP

40 minutes ago
Tungnath Temple

Chopta-Tungnath Trek

an hour ago
Climate change impacts the constitutional guarantee of right to life, the Supreme Court said in a recent judgment

SC Expands Right To Life

an hour ago
Cody Rhodes

Fans react to Cody

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. KL Rahul HIGHLY IMPRESSED with bowler who dismissed Virat Kohli

    Sports 10 hours ago

  2. William, Kate Feeling Anxious Over Possibility of Taking Throne?

    World10 hours ago

  3. Missing Female Engineering Student Found Murdered In Ahmednagar

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Ravi Bishnoi takes an unbelievable catch to dismiss Kane Williamson

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Shocking: UP Man Rapes, Kills Pregnant Woman by Force-Feeding Acid

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo