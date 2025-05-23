Kawasaki Versys X 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Which One to Choose?

Kawasaki vs Royal Enfield: The adventure tourer motorcycle segment in India recently witnessed a product from Kawasaki motorcycles in India. The Japanese automaker has launched its Versys X-300 in India at an affordable price. On the other hand, it competes with the Royal Enfield Himalaya 450 in its segment. Despite there is a significant price gap, both are great options in the adventure tourer motorcycle segment.

Republic Auto Verdict:

The adventure tourer motorcycle segment in India has gained popularity among buyers. Buyers who wish for Japanese tech and engine performance and can compromise on features can check out the Kawasaki Versys X 300. On the contrary, buyers who wish for modern looks, features, and better engine performance can check out the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kawasaki Versys-X 300 and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 for buyers:

Kawasaki Versys X 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Features

The Kawasaki Versys-X 300 is slightly less in features as compared to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. It has halogen headlamps, indicators and tail lamps, dual-channel ABS, slipper and assist clutch, and a semi-digital instrument cluster. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalaya 450 has hazard lamps, digital instrument cluster, adjustable levers, and others.

Kawasaki Versys X 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Engine Specifications

The Kawasaki Versys X 300 is equipped with a 296cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 38 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has a 452cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled petrol engine, making 40 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki Versys X 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Colour options

The buyers can select the Kawasaki Versys X 300 from two colour options. The buyers of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 can choose from five colour options.

Kawasaki Versys X 300 vs Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 - Price