Kia Clavis to Unveil on May 8 in India - What to Expect?

Kia Carens on Steroids: Kia India is set to unveil its second vehicle for the Indian market. The Korean automaker will be unveiling the Clavis, which will be positioned in the MPV segment. The upcoming Clavis will have a redesigned exteriors, the interiors are still under cover and the engine options are likely to remain unchanged.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Kia Clavis in India

What are the expected features to be offered in the upcoming Kia Clavis?

As per the recent video teaser, the feature list on the upcoming Kia Clavis will offer a panoramic sunroof, tri-LED headlamps, and a digital instrument cluster, which we have seen on the Seltos and the Sonet, steering-mounted controls, and more. Apart from these, it is likely to offer a 360-degree parking camera, front ventilated seats, and other convenience features.

What are the expected safety features to be offered in the upcoming Kia Clavis?

Talking about the safety features, the upcoming Kia Clavis will come equipped with ADAS features and will likely offer six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

What are the design updates in the upcoming Kia Clavis?

The video teaser revealed that the Clavis will have a similar design language to the Carens. The front profile of the Clavis will offer a high bonnet line, similar to what we have seen on the Syros, a triple LED projector setup for the headlamps, DRLs, and a black bumper to reduce the visual bulk. Further, the lower parts of the bumper is likely to be finished in silver.

What are the expected engine options to be offered in the upcoming Kia Clavis?