Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun - Which 1.5L Turbo Petrol SUV to Choose Around ₹20 Lakh?

Seltos vs Taigun: In the compact SUV segment, there are limited SUVs, which offer a 1.5L turbo petrol engine. If you want performance, and features, you can consider the Kia Seltos in the segment. It has a feature-loaded cabin, including a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and others. On the other side, you can consider the Volkswagen Taigun, which has a regular sunroof, and simple features.

Here is a quick comparison of the Kia Seltos and the Volkswagen Taigun for the prospective buyers:

Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun - Price

The price of the Kia Seltos starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.94 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun - Features

The feature list on the Kia Seltos includes a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, and others. Further, it has electronic parking brake, driving modes, traction control modes, and other features. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has a automatic climate control, a regular sunroof, a 11.2-inch infotainment screen, single-colour ambient lighting, and others. It also has front ventilated seats, and a manual handbrake.

Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun - Safety Features

The safety features on the Kia Seltos are Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, highline TPMS, traction control, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has six airbags, ABS with EBD, a lowline TPMS, traction control, and others.

Kia Seltos vs Volkswagen Taigun - Engine Specifications