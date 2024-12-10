Logistics Cost to Come Down from 16 Percent to 9 percent: Nitin Gadkari at Amazon event

Amazon Smbhav 2024: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari today said that he is working on bringing the logistics costs in India down to nine percent from the existing 16 percent. "The transport of logistic cost from 16 per cent to nine per cent single digit that will be helpful for you," the minister said while speaking at the Amazon Smbhav 2024 event in New Delhi today.

During his address, the Union Transport Minister also said that the logistics costs in China are eight per cent, and in the USA and European countries are 12 per cent. He further added that under his Ministry, he targets to bring down the costs within two years.

In addition to this, the Union Minister also stressed on the importance of expressways in bringing down logistics cost in the country. "Presently Delhi to Dehradun, it takes 9 hours, but in the January you will get the road from Delhi to Dehradun in 2 hours, Delhi to Jaipur in 2 hours, and Delhi to Mumbai in 12 hours, and Chennai to Bangalore in two hours," Gadkari said at the Amazon event.

"There are a lot of expressways we are making by which we can reduce the logistic cost," he added.

Speaking at the event, the Union Minister talked about the importance of using waterways to reduce logistic costs. "..by using waterways, again, you can reduce your cost," he said.

Niting Gadkari on alternative fuel

At the event, Gadkari also touched upon the use of fossil fuel-based fuel options and the need for alternative fuel options. Talking at the event, Nitin Gadkari said, "We have import of 22 lakh crores of fossil fuel and creating pollution.”

"The recycling of all these materials [plastic, metals, and glass] available is a possible other technology by which we can use this waste to get green hydrogen," the minister said.

Additionally, he emphasised on the fact that his ministry was also taking preventive measures to adopt biofuel and alternative fuels. "I am coming in this program just with my Innova car that is the first Innova in the world that is to be on 100 percent bioethanol," he added.