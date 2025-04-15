Looking To Buy Kia EV9: Check Out its Top 3 Alternatives At ₹1.5 Crore

Kia EV9 Alternatives: Kia India recently launched its flagship model, the EV9, for Indian buyers. It is a full-size MPV, having a single variant, which is a feature-loaded and comfortable EV MPV, and has a single battery pack. It has multiple convenience features such as multi-zone climate control, wireless chargers, dual sunroofs, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. For safety, it has Level-2 ADAS, 10 airbags, ABS, ESC, and other safety features. It comes with a 99.3 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 561km on a single charge.

What is the price of the Kia EV9?

The price of the Kia EV9 starts at ₹1.29 crore (ex-showroom). It is available in a single variant.

Here are its top three alternatives that buyers need to check before planning to buy the Kia EV9

BMW iX

The first SUV on the list that buyers can check is the BMW iX. It is the flagship EV SUV on BMW India’s lineup. iX has bold looks, futuristic interiors and a feature-loaded cabin. BMW offers the iX in a two variants in India, and there are seven colour options to choose from. The BMW iX has a 71 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 425 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the BMW iX?

The price of the BMW iX is ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The next SUV on the list that buyers can check is the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. It was recently launched in India, and has a curvy exterior design, is feature-loaded and is available in a single variant. The EQS SUV has a 122 kWh battery and has a claimed range of 805 km on a single charge.

What is the price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV?

The price of the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV starts at ₹1.28 crore (ex-showroom).

Porsche Macan Turbo EV

The third EV SUV on the list that buyers can check out is the Porsche Macan Turbo EV. The Macan Turbo EV is similar to its ICE counterparts, having a similar exterior, interiors, and feature list. It is offered with a 100 kWh battery pack, and has a WLTP range of 591 km. Porsche offers the Macan Turbo EV in three variants to customers.

What is the price of the Porsche Macan Turbo EV?