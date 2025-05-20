Mahindra Bolero, Bolero Neo Bold Edition Launched in India - Price, Features, and More

Bold Edition Bolero: Mahindra and Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, has introduced a special variant of its Bolero and Bolero Neo in India. The automaker has launched the Bold Edition for the Bolero and Bolero Neo, bringing cosmetic changes to the SUV. It brings a dark chrome finish to multiple parts, new upholstery inside and remains unchanged mechanically.

Here’s everything buyers need to know about the Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo Bold Edition:

What are the updates on the exterior of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition?

The Bolero Bold Edition brings in a dark chrome finish on the front grille, over the headlights, on the door handles, and the 'ventilators' placed on the rear fenders. Further, it gets blacked-out fog lights and a front bumper with a similar tone.

What are the updates on the interior of the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition?

The interiors of the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition get a new upholstery having beige highlights, mats and new door sil plates. Rest elements of the Bolero remains unchanged.

What are the prices of the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition?

The price of the Mahindra Bolero B4 Bold Edition variant is ₹10.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mahindra Bolero B6 Bold Edition variant is ₹10.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The price of the Mahindra Bolero B6 (O) Bold Edition variant is ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

What are the updates in the Bolero Neo Bold Edition?

The Bolero Neo Bold Edition has a similar update to the regular Bolero. It has a Bold Edition badge and has dark chrome elements on multiple variants.

What are the updates on the interiors in the Bolero Neo Bold Edition?

The interiors of the Bolero Neo Bold Edition bring in new mats, neck cushions, and now comes with a rear camera as well.

What is the price of the Mahindra Bolero Neo Bold Edition?