Mahindra Bolero Neo to Volvo XC60 - Top Upcoming Car Launch in August 2025

Upcoming Car Launch in August: August 2025 is going to witness new car launches from multiple automakers in India. July 2025 saw the launch of the Tata Harrier EV, Renault Triber, and others. In August 2025, Volvo is expected to launch the XC60 facelift, and Mercedes-Benz India is likely to launch its CLE 53 AMG, and more. These cars, along with a few others, are expected to offer new options and will offer a stylish design and improved performance from the vehicles.

Here is a list of the top upcoming car launches in August 2025:

Volvo XC60 Facelift:

The first car on the list, which will be launched in August 2025, is the Volvo XC60 facelift. It is expected to get a new exterior design, having a similar grill to the XC90, a new interior with an 11.2-inch infotainment screen, and other changes. Regarding engine options, it is expected to continue the same 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Volvo XC60 Facelift Launch Date - August 1, 2025.

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG

In the performance sedan segment, Mercedes-Benz India will launch the CLE 53 AMG for the Indian market. It is a two-door coupe performance sedan, having bold exterior looks, luxury interiors, and will come with an inline six-cylinder turbo petrol engine. Regarding features, the upcoming Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG will come with dual-zone climate control, multiple driving modes, a wireless charger, and there will be multiple performance elements, finished in carbon fibre.

Mercedes Benz CLE 53 AMG Launch Date - August 12, 2025.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Facelift

The third car on the list, which is expected to launch in August 2025, is the Mahindra Bolero facelift. Recently, multiple test mules under heavy camouflage of the Bolero Neo were spied testing. The upcoming Mahindra Bolero will get a revised front design. It is expected to get new C-shaped LED headlamps with a projector setup, and a revised design for the bumpers as well.