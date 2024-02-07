Advertisement

Mobility Global Expo 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra recently showcased BE.RALL-E concept at the ongoing Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Friday. The car manufacturer revealed the BE.RALL-E concept at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad, last year.

The BE.RALL-E is a variant of the BE.05 coupe-style SUV concept. It is anticipated to be an introductory model within the BE series of electric SUVs. It is built on the INGLO platform.

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group urged his followers to attend the three-day expo event in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024



If you’re in Delhi today & tomorrow…don’t miss seeing it—in the ‘flesh.’



pic.twitter.com/1EncBXmZCE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 2, 2024

Apart from the BE.RALL-E concept Mahindra & Mahindra also showcased the majority of its existing car models including Thar, ScorpioN, and XUV700. The car manufacturer also showcased their only electric model, the XUV 400 on Day 2 of the three-day expo event.

We revealed the BE.RALL-E concept at the #GrandHomecoming in Hyderabad, last year. Today, we proudly showcase it to the public at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024.#TakeTheLeap #InfinitePossibilities #BharatMobilityExpo2024 pic.twitter.com/Aq2q3l3aCe — Mahindra Electric SUVs (@mahindraesuvs) February 2, 2024

The forthcoming vehicle is projected to be launched with drivetrain options of both Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). In the FWD variant, the BE.05 Rall.E is expected to incorporate an electric motor situated on the rear axle, while the AWD version will employ a dual motor setup, with motors mounted on both the front and rear axles.

The upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra's BE series is estimated to deliver a power output of up to 290 kW and a peak circular force of 535 Nm. It is likely to be equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of 435 km on a single full charge. The vehicle is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 6 seconds.

