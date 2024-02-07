English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Mahindra showcases BE.RALL-E concept at Mobility Global Expo 2024

Mahindra & Mahindra recently showcased BE.RALL-E concept at the ongoing Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Friday.

Anmol Nagpal
Mahindra at Mobility Global Expo 2024
Mahindra showcases BE.RALL-E concept at Mobility Global Expo 2024 | Image:X Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mobility Global Expo 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra recently showcased BE.RALL-E concept at the ongoing Mobility Global Expo 2024 on Friday. The car manufacturer revealed the BE.RALL-E concept at the Mahindra EV Fashion Festival in Hyderabad, last year.

The BE.RALL-E is a variant of the BE.05 coupe-style SUV concept. It is anticipated to be an introductory model within the BE series of electric SUVs. It is built on the INGLO platform.

Advertisement

Taking to the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter), Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group urged his followers to attend the three-day expo event in Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

"Mahindra BE.Rall-E Concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. If you’re in Delhi today & tomorrow…don’t miss seeing it—in the ‘flesh,' Mahindra wrote on X.

Apart from the BE.RALL-E concept Mahindra & Mahindra also showcased the majority of its existing car models including Thar, ScorpioN, and XUV700. The car manufacturer also showcased their only electric model, the XUV 400 on Day 2 of the three-day expo event.

Advertisement

The forthcoming vehicle is projected to be launched with drivetrain options of both Front Wheel Drive (FWD) and All-Wheel Drive (AWD). In the FWD variant, the BE.05 Rall.E is expected to incorporate an electric motor situated on the rear axle, while the AWD version will employ a dual motor setup, with motors mounted on both the front and rear axles.

Advertisement

The upcoming electric SUV from Mahindra's BE series is estimated to deliver a power output of up to 290 kW and a peak circular force of 535 Nm. It is likely to be equipped with a 79 kWh battery pack, providing an estimated range of 435 km on a single full charge. The vehicle is expected to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in less than 6 seconds.
 

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 19:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

9 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

9 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

15 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

15 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

15 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

15 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

18 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

18 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

18 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

21 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

21 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Esha Deol-Bharat's Relationship Timeline In Photos

    Web Stories4 hours ago

  2. Movies To Celebrate Singlehood This V-Day

    Web Stories5 hours ago

  3. Bollywood Celebs Hop On 'Me At 21' Trend

    Galleries5 hours ago

  4. Amy Jackson Celebrated 32nd B'Day With Ed Westwick, Son Andreas

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  5. Grammy Winner Shankar Mahadevan Dedicates Award To His Band Shakti

    Entertainment5 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement