Maruti price hike: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has announced a price increase for its Swift and selected variants of the Grand Vitara, effective immediately.

According to a statement released by the company on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, the prices of the Swift model have been raised by up to Rs 25,000, while the Grand Vitara Sigma variant will see an increase of Rs 19,000.

This move comes amid rising input costs and inflationary pressures in the automotive sector. Maruti Suzuki, like many other automakers, is facing challenges related to higher raw material prices, supply chain disruptions, and increased manufacturing costs.

The price hike aims to partially offset these challenges and maintain the company's profitability in the face of adverse market conditions. Maruti Suzuki is known for its popular models like the Swift, which has a strong presence in the Indian hatchback segment.