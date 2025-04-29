Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Best Sub-4m Compact SUV Under ₹10 Lakh, Which One to Choose?

Updated April 29th 2025, 13:45 IST
Fronx vs Magnite: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options available for the buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Fronx from Maruti Suzuki is a popular choice among buyers. It is well equipped with features, has refined petrol engines, and comfortable seating. On the other end, the buyers can also check out the Nissan Magnite. It has decent features, spacious cabin, and two engine options to choose from.
Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Nissan Magnite for buyers:
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Both the vehicles have a decent feature list for buyers. The list of convenience features on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has an automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite has automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and more.
The buyers planning for Fronx can opt either for a 1.2 L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, buyers looking for a performance from the motor can opt for a 1.0 L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.
On the other side, the buyers of the Nissan Magnite can also opt from two petrol engines. There is a 1.0L naturally aspirated inline three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Secondly, there is also a 1.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
