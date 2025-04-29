Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite - Best Sub-4m Compact SUV Under ₹10 Lakh, Which One to Choose?

Fronx vs Magnite: The sub-4m compact SUV segment has a wide array of options available for the buyers to choose from. In this segment, the Fronx from Maruti Suzuki is a popular choice among buyers. It is well equipped with features, has refined petrol engines, and comfortable seating. On the other end, the buyers can also check out the Nissan Magnite. It has decent features, spacious cabin, and two engine options to choose from.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and the Nissan Magnite for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.55 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at ₹6.14 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite: Features

Both the vehicles have a decent feature list for buyers. The list of convenience features on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx has an automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. On the other hand, the Nissan Magnite has automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a digital instrument cluster, automatic headlamps, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Nissan Magnite: Engine

The buyers planning for Fronx can opt either for a 1.2 L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. However, buyers looking for a performance from the motor can opt for a 1.0 L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox.