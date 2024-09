Published 13:59 IST, September 16th 2024

Mercedes Benz EQS 580 SUV launched at Rs 1.41 crore in India rivals BMW iX and Audi Q8 e-Tron

Mercedes-Benz launched the EQS 580 SUV at Rs 1.41 crore (ex-showroom) in India. It is powered by a 122 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 809 km.