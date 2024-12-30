Nissan Magnite to Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Top 5 Most Affordable Cars with a Turbo Petrol Engine

Cars with Turbo Petrol Engine: Buyers looking for punchy performance from an engine with decent fuel efficiency can opt for a turbo petrol engine. Most cars in the market come with a naturally aspirated petrol engine, frugal performance, and great fuel efficiency. A turbo petrol engine produces more power and torque than a naturally aspirated petrol engine. In India, the most affordable car that comes with a turbo petrol engine is the Nissan Magnite, having a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Here is a list of the top five most affordable cars that buyers can check out while opting for cars with a turbo petrol engine:

Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite is the most affordable car that has a turbo petrol engine. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. Nissan Magnite turbo petrol engine is available from its N-Connecta variant. The price of the Nissan Magnite starts at Rs 9.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the N-Connecta variant.

Renault Kiger

The next car that buyers can check out on the list is the Renault Kiger. It shares its underpinnings with the Nissan Magnit. The Renault Kiger has the same 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine producing 110BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. The company offers a turbo petrol engine from its RXT(O) variant onwards. The price of the Renault Kiger RXT(O) variant is Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3

Buyers who are looking for a hatchback with a turbo petrol engine can check out the Citroen C3. Citroen C3 has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 110BHP and 190Nm torque with the six-speed manual transmission and 205Nm torque with the six-speed automatic transmission. The company offers the automatic transmission from its Shine variant onwards. The price of the Citroen C3 Shine variant is Rs 9.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Altroz Racer

The next car on the list of the most affordable cars with turbo petrol engine that buyers can check out is the Tata Altroz Racer. It is powered by a 1.2L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 120BHP and 170Nm torque, mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The company offers it in three variants. The price of the Tata Altroz Racer starts at Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the R1 variant.

Maruti suzuki Fronx

The next car that buyers can check out with a turbo petrol engine from Maruti Suzuki is the Fronx. It has a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 100BHP and 147Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki offers this engine from the Delta+ variant onwards. The price of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx Delta+ 1.0L turbo variant starts at Rs 9.73 lakh (ex-showroom).