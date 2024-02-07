Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:48 IST

Odisha greenlights JSW's Rs 40,000-crore proposal for EV manufacturing units

The project has the potential to employ over 11,000 people.

Business Desk
EVs
EVs | Image:Pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
EV Tryst: The Odisha government has approved Jindal Steel Works’ (JSW) plan to set up electric vehicles and component manufacturing units in the state, according to a senior official.

With an investment of Rs 40,000 crore, the EVs and component manufacturing units will be set up in Cuttack and Jagatsinghpur districts of the state, chief secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena said.

"The Cabinet approved a special incentive package for the JSW Group's ambitious EV and component manufacturing projects at Naraj in Cuttack, and Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district,'’ Jena told local reporters.

Among the 14 proposals cleared by the Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the projects have a combined investment of over Rs 40,000 crore and employment potential of over 11,000.

Notably, Sajjan Jindal, Managing Director of the JSW Group has ambitious plans to enter the EV space, eyeing prospective tie-ups with British carmaker MG Motors but had a fall-out with Ford last month.  

The JSW Group proposed to establish an EV & EV battery manufacturing project at Naraj, Cuttack, along with an original equipment manufacturing (OEM) plant for EVs and components in the same facility in two phases, Jena said.

The EV investment is of Rs 25,000 crore in the state, intending to generate employment for over 4,000 people through the proposed facility.

In terms of the EV components manufacturing complex, the unit will have a copper as well as lithium smelter at Paradip. JSW has investment plans of Rs 15,000 crore in the state, which will employ over 7,000 people, the chief secretary said.

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 21:48 IST

