Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
Ola net loss shrinks to Rs 772 crore in FY23
However, accumulated loss for the company crossed Rs 20,000 crore
ANI Technologies, operating under the Ola brand announced its consolidated net loss shrank to Rs 772.25 crore in the 2023 fiscal.
The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 1,522.33 crore in the financial year 2022, according to a regulatory filing.
The Bhavish Aggarwal-owned ride hailing business' consolidated revenue from operations increased by about 48 per cent to Rs 2,481.35 crore in FY23, from Rs 1,679.54 crore in FY22.
ANI Technologies reported that on a standalone basis, its loss narrowed to Rs 1,082.56 crore in FY23. The company had posted a loss of Rs 3,082.42 crore in FY22 in comparison.
Its revenue from operations on a standalone basis was up by 58 per cent to Rs 2,134.94 crore in FY23, from Rs 1,350.03 crore in FY22.
Meanwhile, the company's mobility business posted an operational profit of Rs 250 crore in FY23.
Their EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) loss was at Rs 66 crore.
At the group level, Ola's operational loss narrowed to Rs 29 crore in FY23, from a loss of Rs 291 crore in FY22.
Their total accumulated loss at group level increased to Rs 20,223.45 crore on a consolidated basis. On a standalone basis, it was at Rs 19,649.27 crore as of March 31, 2023.
(With agency inputs)
Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:15 IST
