Planning to buy MG ZS EV: Here Are its Top Three Alternatives That You Can Check

Alternatives of MG ZS EV: Buyers looking to buy an EV under Rs 20 lakh can check out the MG ZS EV. It has a similar design as the Astor, spacious interiors and ample range on offer. It has features such as automatic climate control, a wireless charger, a 360-degree parking camera, and more. For safety, it comes with Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, and EBD. The MG ZS EV has a single battery pack for the customers. It has a 50.3kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 461km on a single charge.

The price of the MG ZS EV starts at Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with Rs 4.5/km for the battery rent. The price of the MG ZS EV with battery starts at Rs 18.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Here is a list of its alternatives, that buyers can check out before buying MG ZS EV:

Tata Nexon EV:

The first alternative that buyers can check out is the Tata Nexon EV. It has a sleek front profile, spacious interiors, and a feature-loaded cabin. It has a panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Tata Nexon EV scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Regarding the battery pack, it is available in a 30kWh pack, having a claimed range of 375km. It is available with a 40.5kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 465km on a single charge. Tata Motors recently added the 45kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 489km on a single charge.

The price of Tata Nexon EV starts at Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Mahindra XUV 400 EV:

The next EV that buyers can check out is the Mahindra XUV 400 EV. It is based on the design of the XUV 300. The XUV 400 has decent space in the interiors and has multiple features. Regarding the feature list, it has driving modes, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and more. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD. TPMS. and more. It scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test. Buyers can choose the XUV 400 from two battery packs. It has a 34.5kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 375km on a single charge. The second battery pack is 39.4kWh, having a claimed range of 475km on a single charge.

The price of the Mahindra XUV 400 starts at Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

MG Windsor EV:

The third car that buyers can check out as an alternative to the MG ZS EV is the Windsor EV. It was recently launched in 2024 and has bulky exteriors, and spacious interiors and comes loaded with features. It has automatic climate control, a panoramic moonroof, a wireless charger and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding the battery pack, it is powered by a 38kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 331km on a single charge.

The price of the MG Windsor EV starts at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) plus Rs 3.5/km as the battery rent. The price of the Windsor EV with battery is Rs 13.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.