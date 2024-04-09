×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

Porsche teams up with ClearMotion for enhanced suspension technology

At the heart of ClearMotion's suspension system lies a sophisticated blend of hardware and software. Read more about it below.

Reported by: Business Desk
Porsche ClearMotion partnership
Porsche ClearMotion partnership | Image:Porsche
  • 2 min read
Porsche ClearMotion partnership: Luxury automaker Porsche has announced a strategic partnership with US startup ClearMotion to validate and integrate the latter's active suspension technology and road-reading software. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry as Porsche seeks to enhance driving experiences across its vehicle lineup.

According to ClearMotion CEO Zack Anderson, the partnership entails a licensing agreement for ClearMotion's cutting-edge technology, enabling Porsche to leverage advanced suspension systems without the need for extensive vehicle redesigns. While specific Porsche models slated to incorporate ClearMotion's technology were not disclosed, Anderson affirmed its compatibility with both electric and combustion-engine vehicles.

In a statement, Ingo Albers, Porsche's Vice President for Drive Systems, stressed the importance of vehicle motion in delivering superior driving experiences for customers. Albers expressed intentions for a potential long-term collaboration with ClearMotion, underscoring Porsche's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

At the heart of ClearMotion's suspension system lies a sophisticated blend of hardware and software. Utilising a compact unit containing a motor and power electronics in each wheel well, coupled with advanced road-reading software, ClearMotion claims to reduce in-car motion by approximately 75 per cent compared to existing technologies.

ClearMotion's RoadMotion software, designed to create a "road surface fingerprint," will also undergo validation with Porsche. This innovative technology collects road data, uploads it to the cloud, and streams it back to vehicles in real-time, promising a smoother ride and enhanced obstacle detection capabilities, such as avoiding potholes.

Zack Anderson highlighted Porsche's enthusiasm for ClearMotion's ability to deliver performance without compromising on comfort. He hinted at forthcoming partnerships with other automakers, indicating a promising future for ClearMotion's groundbreaking technology in the automotive industry.

(With Reuters inputs.)

Published April 9th, 2024 at 14:53 IST

